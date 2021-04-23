€20,000 Jackpot has been won in the Portlaoise parish lotto

A very lucky person in Laois has scooped the big jackpot in the Portlaoise parish lotto.

The €20,000 top prize has been won this week, by Caitríona Brooke.

There are also 10 lucky Match 3 winners, receiving €100 each.

They are John Mulligan, Marguerite Walshe, Thelma Brown, Catherine Fitzgerald, Nancy Conroy, Fr Paddy, David O'Neill, Sheana and Jamie Kiely, Margaret McGrath and Caitlin Arthur.

Congrats to all the winners especially Caitríona, a nice win just in time for all the shops reopening soon!

The weekly lotto can be played via the parish website here.