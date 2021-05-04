Portlaoise to get new signs for the 'culturally curious great escapers'

Laois County Council has budgeted to spend €50,000 on a project to direct visitors around Portlaoise and tell them more about the town's history.

The council has invited firms to bid for a research, scripting, planning and design wayfinding and interpretation signage contract for Portlaoise.

Companies will be asked to focus on the historic core area of Portlaoise under the project which is funded by Failte Ireland under the Destination Towns Programme.

The council wants designs for placemaking at the entrance to three medieval laneways branching off Main Street – integrating archways on both ends of Pepper’s Lane (Main Street and Lyster Square) and archways on both ends of Lyster Lane (Main Street and Lyster Square) and a wall plaque/freestanding sign as appropriate at Bull Lane. The council already has a plan for the lanes.

Firms will also be asked to research content and develop designs for 10 lamp post banners in the Old Fort Quarter section of the town. Banners should fit in style and design with previously designed banners for other sections of the town.

The council is also looking for designs for wayfinding signage, including directional fingerpost signposts to be used throughout the historic core area ie laneways, Fort Protector and other locations.

Four character-based panels in the historic core of the town to tell the story of the Fort are also planned.

The tender says the interpretative approach should appeal to the key market segments of the “culturally curious” and “great escaper” in terms of overseas markets and to the key domestic market segments as identified by Fáilte Ireland.

Designs must also comply with the general storytelling interpretation principles, approach and standards detailed in the Ireland’s Ancient East.

The council is also asking firms to develop outline proposals for potential future creative and innovative ways to present and interpret the heritage and history of the town in different ways to the usual panels.

The council wants the project completed within four months and says the budget for the contract is between €40,000 - €50,000.