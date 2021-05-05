Big yellow submarine pay-as-you-go bins go into operation in Laois

A new way to dispose of waste has gone into operation in Portlaoise after getting planning permission from Laois County Council.

County hall has given the green light to Kollect On Demand Ltd to operate large pay on use waste bins at a site on the Dublin Road Portlaoise.

The Waterford-based firm applied last year to place two so-called BIGbins at the Leinster Express business Park. The bins are located near a council bottle recycling facility.

Kollect on Demand told county hall in its application that one of the portable pay-to-use waste compactors accepts residual and food waste. A second big bin accepts mixed recyclables.

The bins have been installed in recent weeks and are in operation.

The company told the council that BIGbins have been operating at 15 sites in Ireland. Kollect on Demand says all locations where they operate have found them to be a positive addition to the community.

The company says the bins are fully sealed and an alert is issued when at 75% capacity. The company says it has had no issues of illegal dumping where the bins are located at other sites.

Laois County Council sought further information during the planning process but no submissions were made by the public.