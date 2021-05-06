Trespassing and littering on Portlaoise leisure centre pitch

Complaints have been made to Laois County Council that people are trespassing onto the council owned astroturf pitch, which is still closed off due to Covid-19 restrictions.

A fence has been broken to get into the pitch, which is beside Portlaoise Leisure Centre.

Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley raised the public's concerns at the April meeting of Laois County Council.

"We have had some complaints about the pitches. A section of fence is broken and people are gaining access to the pitch. There is a huge problem with litter. I ask someone in the council to look at this," she said.

Donal Brennan is Director of Services over sports and leisure services.

"People are gaining access to the pitches. We are doing all we can regarding that," he said.