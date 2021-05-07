Lidl update on overhaul and expansion of Portlaoise store

Lidl Ireland GmbH plans to demolish and rebuild its Portlaoise branch, and the plans of the new bigger store have gone on public view.

The new shop is to be built in a repositioned area on their site off James Fintan Lalor Avenue. They also want a new entrance shared with Shaws department store next door.

Below: the new shop design. Top: beside Shaws. Bottom: between Laois Shopping Centre and Supermac's.

Below: the new carpark layout including new pedestrian entrances and a shared vehicular entrance with Shaws.

Below: the current Portlaoise Lidl shop.

The new shop would be over a third bigger for customers. The existing shop has 1,547 sqm gross floor space with a retail sales area of 1,117 sqm. The new shop would cover 2,423 sq metres with a retail space of 1,685 sq metres.

It is an amendment to permission granted previously for the store demolition and rebuild.

Vincent Cronolly, Regional Property Executive at Lidl told the Leinster Express more ahead of seeking permission.

"Having proudly served the community of Portlaoise and its surrounding areas for many years now, we are reviewing options for upgrading and improving our store on James Fintan Lalor Avenue at present. We’re currently finalising plans and look forward to sharing our exciting plans in due course," he said.

Lidl opened its first Laois branch in Portlaoise in 2003 and has since opened a shop in Portarlington. It has been seeking a suitable site in Mountmellick for some time.

Laois County Council is considering the application, with a decision due by mid June. See full details on their website www.laois.ie