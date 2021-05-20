Portlaoise Main Street begins complete closure 24 hours a day

Laois County Council has begun the complete 24 hour a day closure of half of Main Street Portlaoise.

The council is installing a new pedestrian crossing from Hinds Square to Bull Lane as well as other works to improve access for pedestrians.

Up to now the road had been partially accessible while works were underway.

The full closure is from the roundabout in Market Square as far as Church Street.

It will last from May 19 to Wednesday May 26 at 6pm.

The council say it is "for the purposes of Road resurfacing, footpath works, drainage works and installation of flat top ramp and service ducting".

An alternative route is marked out for drivers.