Divine intervention? Lotto players on a roll in Portlaoise as jackpot is won again

Another big lotto win brings to more than €50,000 to jackpot winnings in the Portlaoise Parish lotto in the past month.

Two weeks since the last top prize win, the jackpot has been scooped again in the community through the popular draw.

There was one winner of the €11,000 jackpot when the numbers were drawn on Thursday, May 21. Congratulations to Lucy Kelly who had the lucky numbers and the promoter Peggy Kelly.

The lucky numbers drawn were 08, 16, 20, 23. The 11 Match 3s won €91 each.

A €10,000 top prize was won on May 6 while the €11,000 jackpot was won on April 29. The maximum €20,000 top prize was won on April 22. FOR MORE DETAILS AND WATCH THE DRAW BELOW PICTURE.

It's not the first time there has been a flurry of jackpot wins in the draw. Among them was a series of draws in late 2018 and into early 2019 when more than €83,000 was won.

The jackpot on May 27 will be €10,000. WATCH THE DRAW BELOW.