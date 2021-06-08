Portlaoise woman closes a chapter on career helping children's hospital in Dublin

Portlaoise woman Angie McNulty has announced her departure from a key job in helping raising funds for one of Ireland's most important hospitals.

The Laois woman has been Special Events and Community Manager at the Temple Street Foundation. It raises funds for Temple Street Children's University Hospital in Dublin.

Angie announced the news over the June Bank Holiday weekend.

"Being part of the Temple Street Team has been one of the most wonderful working experiences I have ever had and I will always be grateful for the magic and miracles we all collectively created over the years. That said I will depart CHF on 30th June 2021.

"For me personally the past two decades have been beyond incredible and I am very proud of what we all have achieved collectively as a team of like-minded people flying a wonderful banner for sick children in Ireland, especially Temple Street Children’s University Hospital, now Children’s Health Foundation.

"I will have nothing but happy memories of all our families, patients, staff and especially our donors and supporters.

Indeed I consider myself very blessed and privileged especially getting to know each and every one of them and will continue - be it from afar to keep in touch with these wonderful people.

"We have given many children a great chance to thrive and to be the best they can be. So thank you all for this. Be very proud indeed folks.

"I will hold a special place in my heart for the children who have left us way to soon especially their families and communities. They will never be forgotten and I will think of them every day.

"To everyone collectively, you have been simply AMAZING- your support, and the love you have given the hospital, the staff and myself over the years has been truly invaluable even in the hardest of times.

The hospital will always be part of my circle of care family, my wonderful home away from home and I will never forget my time here. Wishing the new team huge success as they journey forth," concluded the post on social media.