BREAKING: Major decision made on derelict Portlaoise shopping centre

A major decision has been made about a derelict shopping centre in Portlaoise that was attracting anti-social behaviour.

Centrepoint Shopping Centre on the Mountrath Road has been the site of several fires and anti-social activity since it closed down in 2006 and was later sold.

It has been confirmed this Friday June 11 by Laois County Council that the owner is complying with their request to have it demolished and cleared.

The work is expected to happen this summer.

Last March the council had ordered the owners Pimcar Ltd from Kerry to secure the site and make it safe or it would be placed on the Derelict Sites register, incurring charges.

The land which links Harpurs Lane to the Mountrath Road close to the town centre, is listed as a opportunity site in the Portlaoise local area plan, for redevelopment.

Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley has repeatedly requested that it be knocked, also raising concerns for the safety of elderly neighbours over fires, trespassing and asbestos in the building.

She announced the news and told the Leinster Express that she welcomes the decision.

"I am delighted that it is looking like it will be demolished now. There has been at least three fires there, and it was the site of anti-social behaviour through the years.

"I presume they will bring in specialists to remove the asbestos roof.

"t is right in the town centre, there is a huge opportunity now for the owner, be it for housing or commercial, I'd love a mix of both. It is a huge site of opportunity," she said.