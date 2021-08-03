Search our Archive

03/08/2021

Tyrrells Land masterplan to be unveiled to Portlaoise councillors

Tyrrells Land masterplan to be unveiled to Portlaoise councillors

Tyrrell's land on the Stradbally Road in Portlaoise. Photo: Leinster Express

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

The design for what is described as “very strategic” land near Portlaoise centre is about to be unveiled, not yet to the public but to local councillors.

The 26 acre piece of land off the N80 Stradbally road was bought in 2019 by the local authority for €1.4 million.

Consultants were then hired in 2020 to draw up the 'Urban Design Framework / Masterplan' for the site formerly owned by the Tyrrell family on the Stradbally Road, beside The Downs estate and the People's Park.

The land is envisaged to be used for new social housing on the Stradbally road as well as an extension to the People’s Park and sports facilities and grounds for nearby schools and for the town.

“It is proposed to bring the draft masterplan for the Stradbally road site to the Portlaoise Municipal District members for their consideration as part of the non-statutory process in the next fortnight,” Laois County Council announced at their July 26 meeting.

