20/09/2021

Laois Leisure recruits to fill positions at ‘multiple sites’

While Portlaoise's councillors could not be given a date as to when the the towns centre recruitment is an advanced staged for staff to allow it open.

The management of Laois Leisure, comprising of Portarlington Leisure Centre and Portlaoise Leisure Centre, began recruiting in September.

The application deadline for several posts closed this week.

The recruitment ads for a number of positions was not specific about where applicants would be working if successful.

However, the company told potential applicants that it was expanding at 'multiple sites'. The roles listed to be filled included duty managers, lifeguards, fitness instructors, swimming teaching, receptionist, hygeine staff.

Laois Leisure told applicants that each centre consists of swimming pools, saunas, steam rooms, gymnasia, classes studios, astroturf pitches and cafés.

It added that the addition of outdoor adventure activities is also in development.

September 20 was the closing date for applications.

