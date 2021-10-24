Search

24/10/2021

Laois councillor grateful for support after brain surgery

It was a Sinn Féin tsunami' - Laois Labour candidate Noel Tuohy

Cllr Noel Tuohy with wife Marie at local election count centre in Portlaoise.

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Portlaoise man and public representative Cllr Noel Tuohy has thanked local people for their support as he recovers from a serious operation.

The county councillor extended his gratitude in a statement.

"On behalf of myself , Marie and our family I want to thank the overwhelming number of people who have been in touch with their Good Wishes and Support following my DBS ( deep brain surgery) surgery last week.

"I am feeling well and positive and will share my experience at a future time, hopefully it will be of some help to anyone who has been diagnosed with Parkinsons.

"If you have any concerns please do contact your doctor.

"I am contactable by phone or email as normal.
God Bless,  thanks," concluded the statement on Facebook from the former prison officer.

The Labour Party councillor represents the Portlaoise Municipal District on Laois Count Council.

To continue reading this article, please register and log in.

Registration is free and you can also sign up to our newsletter to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media