Laois councillor grateful for support after brain surgery

Portlaoise man and public representative Cllr Noel Tuohy has thanked local people for their support as he recovers from a serious operation.

The county councillor extended his gratitude in a statement.

"On behalf of myself , Marie and our family I want to thank the overwhelming number of people who have been in touch with their Good Wishes and Support following my DBS ( deep brain surgery) surgery last week.

"I am feeling well and positive and will share my experience at a future time, hopefully it will be of some help to anyone who has been diagnosed with Parkinsons.

"If you have any concerns please do contact your doctor.

"I am contactable by phone or email as normal.

God Bless, thanks," concluded the statement on Facebook from the former prison officer.

The Labour Party councillor represents the Portlaoise Municipal District on Laois Count Council.