€650,000 Portlaoise River Triogue walk and cycle way on track but behind schedule

Work is advancing on a new €650,000 river walkway through Portlaoise but it is unlikely to be completed within the timeframe originally envisaged.

Up to date photos taken by the Leinster Express show that bushes, trees and other vegetation cleared along the route the Triogue Blueway of the pathway where it reaches the roundabout at the Portlaoise Retail Mark on the Southern Circular Route.

However, substantial work remains to be done to allow it to be open for use by the public.

When complete, the Triogue Blue Way will be a walkway and cycle path that extends from Greenhill Lane and Triogue Linear Park through Portlaoise to the Portlaoise Southern Circular Road.

Funding of €650,000 for the Triogue Blue Way was approved 2018 and 2019 under the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund. The latest tranche of the money needed, €250,000 was allocated under the Active Travel scheme in 2021.

It's nearly two years, before the pandemic, since a timeframe was outlined to Portlaoise Municipal District county councillors by Director of Services, Simon Walton.

"The delivery date is dependent on the granting of planning consent but it is hoped to have elements of the Blue Way in place by the end of 2020 and for the Blue Way to be fully in place by the end of 2021," said Mr Walton.