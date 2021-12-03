Search

03 Dec 2021

Portlaoise's Centrepoint set to be flattened to be done by year's end

Work ongoing on the Mountrath Road

Laois County Council has agreed a plan with the owners of the landmark former Centrepoint Shopping Centre in Portlaoise is to flatten the building and site ahead of potential future redevelopment.

Shut more than a decade ago, the famous shopping destination had fallen into a dangerous derelict state.

A fire on the site in March 2021 led Laois County Council to step in odering its owners to secure the property which had also become a den for anti-social activity.

A two week deadline was set for work to be done. The site was subsequently cordoned off. This has since been followed by a big ongoinog demolition project on the Mountrath Road site.

Laois County Council's Planning Section update the Leinster Express.

“A Section 11 notice issued in June 2021 requiring the submission of a project construction and demolition plan for the existing structures on site,” Acting Director of Services Angela McEvoy told the Leinter Express.

“This plan was submitted and agreed by Laois County Council. The works involve the demolition of the buildings on site and site clearance.

“It is anticipated that the works will be completed by the end of the year,” said the council .

Sheds to the rear of the main building are gone while the shopping part has been gutted.

The shopping centre was built by the Shaw family. They retained ownership until recent years.

Laois County Council identified Pimcar Ltd, Unit 1 Keltic Business Park, Clieveragh, Listowel, Co. Kerry , as the owners of the property at a meeting with Portlaoise councillors in April 2021.

The property is indentified ae an 'opportunity site' for development in the Portlaoise town plan drawn up by County Hall.

