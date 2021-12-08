Portlaoise road one way for a week for footpath overhaul

A Portlaoise road near the town's train station has reverted to a one way traffic system for more than a week to facilitate work on footpaths.

Laois County Council has issued a public notice confirming the closure Church Street, Portlaoise with northbound traffic only allowed.

The road will be closed on or between from Wednesday, December 8 to Friday, December 17 from 8am to 6pm each day for the the purposes of 'footpath works'.

A stop go system was in operation earlier in the project which began in the autumn.

The local authority has come under pressure to complete a near €700,000 upgrade of the pavement along the Old Fort side Church Street.

Councillors were told this week that it was never the case that this work would be completed in January but it would be finished by March 22.

The project involves includes new limestone footpaths, undergrounding of overhead wires, street planting and new streetlighting.

Work appeared to have stopped for a time during November.