11 Dec 2021

Better late than never for the Portlaoise Bridge Club

Better late than never for the Portlaoise Bridge Club

Leinster Express Reporter

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Members of Portlaoise Bridge Club were delighted to play for the 2019/2020  President Brid Cullen's rescheduled Prize , deferred due to COVID-19.

The winners were Damien and Margaret Nee. In second were Anne Healy and Colm Walsh. The Gross went to Jim Delaney and Ette Kennedy.  In third were Tom Reilly and Michael Coffey.  

The other placings were:  4th Anne Doolan and Sally Collins,  5th  Phil Devaney and Mary Ryan,  2nd Gross  Peter Conroy and Kathleen Ramsbottom, 6th Denis O'Leary and Brenda Scully,  7th Liz Scully and Tom Handy,  8th  Máire Fennin and Kevin Kennedy. 

The Club says Bridge is a very enjoyable, sociable and cheap and invited people to take part. 

“We welcome new members to the Club.  We are thankful to  Portlaoise Rugby Club for use of their wonderful, high ceilinged, warm and well ventilated Club house, easy to access  Monday’s and Thursdays at 7.15 p.m.

 Enquiries to 0877116469, subject to demand and the Covid situation there will be lessons starting in January, an ideal Christmas present!

