Full house in Laois for the return of the Portlaoise Bingo

Bingo back
The every popular Portlaoise bingo returns after a lockdown forced the suspension of games last year.
Bingo is back at St Mary's Hall on Thursday, February 3 at 8pm (note the change in time).
Buses to collect from their usual stops in Portlaoise area at 7.30pm
Covid-19 forced the suspension of the fun in 2020 and 2021. All players will be hoping that the virus doesn't strike again and the can enjoy the rest of the year playing for big prizes.
