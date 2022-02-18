Portlaoise set to hold first ever two-day St Patrick’s Street Festival this year

The St Patrick’s Day Committee has announced that for the first time ever, a two-day Street Festival will be held in Portlaoise to celebrate the St Patrick’s day bank holiday. The street festivities will be held on Main Street, Portlaoise from 2pm to 6pm each day on Thursday 17th and Friday 18th March 2022.

The two-day festivities will consist of street traders, Irish music: jugglers; acts; bands, baton twirls, buskers, street entertainers and much, much more.

The newly elected Chairperson of St Patrick’s Day Committee is Dominic Dunne who said: ‘This is going to be a great event. It will be not just a major boost financially to the town, but we are all looking forward to getting out and about again after the experiences of the last two years’, commented Mr Dunne.

The St Patrick’s Day committee consists of old and new members who meet weekly in Portlaoise Parish Centre. The members include Chairperson, Dominic Dunne; Secretary, Pauline Flanagan; Events Co-Ordinator, Michael Delaney; Treasurer Eugene McDonagh, PRO Paul Downey, Christy Bannon MC for the two day event, Frank Ward, Councillors Catherine Fitzgerald and Noel Tuohy. The members will continue to meet leading up to the event in order to ensure maximum enjoyment and safety for all concerned.

The committee are grateful to all local businesses and communities who are helping to make this a memorable event. Particular mention was given at the committee to Portlaoise Tidy Towns for agreeing to help in the clean up each evening following the festivities.

A fundraising table quiz will be held in Kavanagh’s Bar, Portlaoise on Thursday 10th March to help raise funds for this two-day event.