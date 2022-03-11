Search

11 Mar 2022

Big line up of St Patrick’s Street Festival fun finalised for Portlaoise

Laois county town takes a different approach in 2022

Big line up of St Patrick’s Street Festival fun finalised for Portlaoise

St Patrick's Day in Portlaoise in 2008.

Leinster Express Reporter

11 Mar 2022 7:00 PM

news@leinsterexpress.ie

The Portlaoise St Patrick’s Day Committee are looking forward to hosting a hive of music, dancing and entertainment to celebrate Ireland's national holiday in style and also show support to Ukraine. 

The street festivities will be held on Main Street, Portlaoise from 1pm to 6pm each day on Thursday and Friday, Marcy 17 and 18, both public holidays this year.

While there is no parade, the two-day festivities will consist of lots more activities. These include street traders, Irish music: jugglers; acts; bands, baton twirls, buskers, street entertainers and much, much more. 

In addition to Irish coloured bunting, the main street will be an array of the Ukrainian blue and yellow bunting.   The committee have agreed that a donation will be made to help Ukrainian people following the festival.   

The two-day festivities on Main Street include the following (all times approximate):

  • Thursday 17th March – Kids amusements; Circus Performers, an array of cultural colourful performances from Indian and African communities, Lots of food, crafts, jewellery and trade stalls and of course St. Patrick will be making a guest appearance.   
  • From 1.30pm
  • Irish Dancing at the Top Square
  • Duck Race at the Bottom of the Town at 2.00pm (kindly organised by the Portlaoise Panthers.
  • Busker Brinda Irani
  • Indian Cultural Association
  • Frank’s Country & Western All Stars
  • Round Tower Band
  • Music Generation Laois
  • Music from Portlaoise Comhaltas
  • 4.30-6.00pm – The Valves – Top Square
  • 4.30-6.00pm – Dopamine – Bottom Square

Friday 18th March:  Kids amusements; Circus Performers, an array of cultural colourful performances from Indian and African communities, Lots of food, crafts, jewellery and trade stalls and of course St. Patrick will be making a guest appearance.   

  • Viking Re-enactment
  • Mountmellick Cultural Group
  • Busker Brinda Irani
  • Frank’s Country & Western All Stars
  • Lots of music still being confirmed going to press

MCs – Christy Bannon and Paul Downey will entertain the crowds at the top and bottom square over the two-day festival. 

The Chairperson of St Patrick’s Day Committee is Dominic Dunne who said:

"The committee have worked so hard to make sure the people of Laois will have a fun-packed family festival atmosphere in Portlaoise over the two-day festival.  This is going to be a great event.  It will be not just a major boost financially to the town, but we are all looking forward to getting out and about again after the experiences of the last two years," said Mr Dunne. 

St Patrick’s Day committee consists of old and new members who have been meeting weekly in Portlaoise Parish Centre.  The members include Chairperson, Dominic Dunne; Secretary, Pauline Flanagan; Events Co-Ordinator, Michael Delaney; Treasurer Eugene McDonagh, PRO Paul Downey, Christy Bannon, Frank Ward, Councillors Catherine Fitzgerald and Noel Tuohy. 

The committee is grateful to all local businesses and communities who are helping to make this a memorable event.  Particular mention was given to Laois County Council for their support.  The committee also expressed gratitude to Downtown Portlaoise and to Portlaoise Tidy Towns for agreeing to help in the clean up each evening following the festivities.   

The committee have said it was not possible to organise the parade this year due the time constraints caused by the pandemic.

Any queries in relation to this two-day event, please feel free to contact Events Co-ordinator, Michael Delaney at 0833817980

