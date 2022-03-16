Bright flower sculptures pop up on Portlaoise roundabout

Cheery new flowers have popped up on a Portlaoise roundabout this spring, but these ones won't wither.

Giant metal flower sculptures of pink and blue flowers are now adorning the roundabout in Market Square, as part of a bigger makeover.

The roundabout already has had its broken clock fixed by specialists.

Stone paving has been removed and will be replaced by pollinator friendly planting.

The flowers are by the same artist who created bluebells on a roundabout near Ballyragget in Kilkenny, confirmed Wes Wilkinson, area engineer with Portlaoise Municipal District.

"It follows the town's theme of 'A Town in a Garden'. It will also have a lighting scheme with colours that can be changed to suit events. We hope to get a grant towards the work," Mr Wilkinson said.

He said that three more Portlaoise roundabouts set to be revitalised this year, at the Garda Station, James Fintan Lalor Avenue and Fr Browne Avenue.

The floral makeover is a shared initiative between Laois County Council's heritage, business and roads departments, Portlaoise Tidy Towns and the Downtown Portlaoise business group.