Laois is the only midland county not to lose its Covid 19 vaccination centre as the HSE scales back it vaccination infrastructure nationwide.

The HSE said that “due to a large reduction in the numbers of people presenting at COVID19 vaccinations centres nationally, the HSE has developed a national plan for vaccination centres and has taken the decision to reduce the number to 15 centres across the country.”

The HSE believes there will be enough vaccination capacity in these15 centres, which will work alongside participating GPs and Pharmacies who continue to provide COVID19 Vaccinations.

Of the 15 Centres nationally, three of these Centres will be in Midlands Louth Meath. These centres located in Simonstown Gaels in Navan, Fairways Dundalk and Portlaoise will continue to provide a service in Midlands Louth Meath CHO. This will mean that the Centres operating in Longford, Offaly and Westmeath will close in line with national plan

The HSE said it would like to acknowledge all those who worked in the Centres due to close, the organisations and agencies who supported the work in these centres and importantly all those who presented for vaccination at these centres.

The specific dates of closure are as follows:



· Longford Vaccination Centre, located at Clonguish GAA Club, which has up to this week administered 43,946 vaccinations will close Friday, May 20, 2022.

· Offaly Vaccination Centre, which has operated a different locations, currently located at Mucklagh, has administered 94,000 vaccines will close on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

· Westmeath Vaccination Centre, which has operated at different locations, currently located at Moate, has administered 158,234 since opening in 2021 will close on Wednesday June 8, 2022.

A number of GP Practices and Pharmacies are still involved in the provision of Vaccinations.

· In Longford - 11 GP practices and 8 pharmacies will continue to provide vaccinations

· In Offaly - 11 GPs practices and 10 pharmacies will continue to provide vaccinations

· In Westmeath - 12 GP practices and 19 pharmacies will continue to provide vaccinations

HSE mobile vaccination teams will continue to operate within all areas throughout the summer and will continue to deliver vaccination doses to those who are homebound and residents of Long Term Residential Centres (LTRCs). The HSE will also put in place a number of pop-up vaccination teams that will be available to support particular locations if access to vaccination becomes a challenge.

As is currently the case, vaccination is by using the online HSE vaccination self-scheduler. Registration is currently available at vaccine.hse.ie. A PPS Number, Eircode, mobile phone number and email address are required for registration.

CHO Midlands Louth Meath, Des O’Flynn said it was important to acknowledge the work and commitment of all staff in the three centres that are closing, Longford, Offaly and Westmeath who supported the delivery of the vaccination programme at these centres.

“These staff have worked tirelessly to vaccinate our communities as speedily and safely as possible. This is reflected in the number of vaccines – more than 296,000 in total in the three centres – this tells its own story and speaks volumes of the huge effort made by staff.The support and cooperation of colleagues across the wider HSE, as well as from local representatives was also very welcome.



I would also like to thank the people of the Midlands and all members of the public for availing of the facilities to get vaccinated to protect themselves, their families and loved ones and their communities. Vaccines are working and are helping to prevent severe illness across the county,” he concluded.