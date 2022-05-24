Upcoming works to cause disruption for rail users from Portlaoise

Rail commuters can expect disruption to the Portlaoise service between Monday, May 30 and Thursday, June 2 and again on June 4. Alterations and amendments to services are being made due to engineering works between Portlaoise and Kildare. The changes are as follows:

22:10 Heuston to Portlaoise will operate to Kildare only, bus transfers direct from Kildare to Portlaoise, second bus transfer from Kildare to Monasterevin, Portarlington and Portlaoise

19:25 Cork to Heuston will call additionally at Portarlington and Kildare.

20:25 Cork to Heuston will call additionally at Portarlington and Kildare .

21:25 Portlaoise to Heuston is cancelled.

22:30 Portlaoise to Heuston will commence from Kildare at 23:05

Due to Engineering Works between Sallins and Kildare, the following service alterations and amendments will take place on Saturday, June 4.

22:10 Heuston to Portlaoise will operate to Hazelhatch only, bus transfers from Hazelhatch to Kildare, Portarlington and Portlaoise, second bus transfer from Hazelhatch to Sallins, Newbridge, Kildare, Monasterevin, Portarlington and Portlaoise.

23:10 Heuston to Kildare will operate to Hazelhatch only, bus transfers direct from Hazelhatch to Kildare, second bus transfer from Hazelhatch to Sallins, Newbridge and Kildare.

21:25 Portlaoise to Heuston will be bus transfers from Portlaoise to Portarlington, Kildare, Newbridge and Heuston, second bus transfer from Portarlington to Monasterevin, Kildare, Newbridge, Sallins and Hazelhatch, train at 23:15 from Hazelhatch to Heuston.

22:06 Kildare to Heuston is cancelled.

22:30 Portlaoise to Heuston will commence from Hazelhatch at 23:37.

Details can be found at: https://www.irishrail.ie/en-ie/news/irishrail-engineering-works