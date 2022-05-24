Search

24 May 2022

Upcoming works to cause disruption for rail users from Portlaoise

Train passengers advised to expect delays following 'security alert' at Connolly Station

Reporter:

Leinster Express reporter

24 May 2022 11:23 AM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Rail commuters can expect disruption to the Portlaoise service between Monday, May 30 and Thursday, June 2 and again on June 4.  Alterations and amendments to services are being made due to engineering works between Portlaoise and Kildare. The changes are as follows:

22:10 Heuston to Portlaoise will operate to Kildare only, bus transfers direct from Kildare to Portlaoise, second bus transfer from Kildare to Monasterevin, Portarlington and Portlaoise

19:25 Cork to Heuston will call additionally at Portarlington and Kildare.

20:25 Cork to Heuston will call additionally at Portarlington and Kildare .

21:25 Portlaoise to Heuston is cancelled.

22:30 Portlaoise to Heuston will commence from Kildare at 23:05

Due to Engineering Works between Sallins and Kildare, the following service alterations and amendments will take place on Saturday, June 4.

22:10 Heuston to Portlaoise will operate to Hazelhatch only, bus transfers from Hazelhatch to Kildare, Portarlington and Portlaoise, second bus transfer from Hazelhatch to Sallins, Newbridge, Kildare, Monasterevin, Portarlington and Portlaoise.

23:10 Heuston to Kildare will operate to Hazelhatch only, bus transfers direct from Hazelhatch to Kildare, second bus transfer from Hazelhatch to Sallins, Newbridge and Kildare.

21:25 Portlaoise to Heuston will be bus transfers from Portlaoise to Portarlington, Kildare, Newbridge and Heuston, second bus transfer from Portarlington to Monasterevin, Kildare, Newbridge, Sallins and Hazelhatch, train at 23:15 from Hazelhatch to Heuston.

22:06 Kildare to Heuston is cancelled. 

22:30 Portlaoise to Heuston will commence from Hazelhatch at 23:37. 

Details can be found at: https://www.irishrail.ie/en-ie/news/irishrail-engineering-works

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media