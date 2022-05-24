Portlaoise Garda Station redevelopment to go to tender in a matter of months

Portlaoise Garda Station
The tender for the redevelopment of Portlaoise Garda Station will be issued in the coming months, according to Laois TD Charlie Flanagan.
The Former Minister for Justice said he was informed on Tuesday that it is expected the tender for the re-development of Portlaoise Garda Station will issue in Quarter 3 of 2022.
Deputy Flanagan welcomed this update and said: “The OPW are working very closely with AGS to agree a ‘decant plan’ for Garda members and it is expected this will be agreed shortly.
Permission to commence the enabling works (e.g certain demolitions) has been obtained by OPW, so preliminary works will commence on site following a short Tender process”.
In conclusion, Deputy Flanagan said: “This is a positive step in the development of a world class Garda station for the Midlands.”
