5,000 metres of solar panels approved for laois Shopping Centre roof

Over 5,000 square metres of solar panels are due to be placed on the roof of the Kyle Shopping Centre in Portlaoise.
It follows the granting of planning approval by Laois County Council to Better Value Unlimited Company for the installation.
The council has approved the plans with five conditions attached. The initial plan was to: “Install solar photovoltaic panels and mounting system (c. 5,105.50 sqm) on Kyle Shopping Centre's roof, including all other associated site works/services.”
Once installed, the solar panels are expected to generate around 0.85 KW with an expected yield of 640 KW hs/yr.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.