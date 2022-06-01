Portlaoise Low Carbon Town logo winning design unveiled

A winning design has been chosen in the council's competition to create a Low Carbon Town logo for Portlaoise.

Laois County Council launched the new logo as part of Portlaoise’s move towards becoming a Low Carbon Town.

To develop a brand for Portlaoise Low Carbon Town Project, Laois County Council held the competition to design a new logo. The winning entry, which incorporates a map of Portlaoise Town in a leaf design, was created by Renata Metelicka.

She was accompanied by her partner Robert Skibinski as she was presented with the prize of an electric bike by Laois Council’s Chief Executive John Mulholland.

The council has established a Low Carbon Implementation Group to address the challenges and opportunities in Portlaoise as it advances its Low Carbon Town status.

The group includes representatives from the public and private sector including academia, energy, health, retail and transport. This includes representatives from the HSE, Gas Networks Ireland, NTA, CARO, Born Na Mona, SETU, Laois Partnership, Portlaoise Town Team, Enterprise Ireland and ESB. The Portlaoise Low Carbon Town Implementation Group functions as a delivery and implementation network with agreed actions showing leadership at a local level.

Speaking at the launch, Environmental Awareness Officer, Suzanne Dempsey Laois County Council said: “The establishment of the group provides an opportunity to promote and demonstrate the ongoing work of individual stakeholders at a local level and to show how the partners working together can deliver on existing and proposed targets.”

According to Ms Dempsey, the team aims to: “deliver the vision for Portlaoise in terms of reducing the impacts of car use on the public realm, improving overall air and environmental quality, encouraging more walking and cycling improvements and studies, and providing a better quality environment for leisure and social use.”