Water disruption for parts of Portlaoise in the coming days

Portlaoise based Irish Water customers may experience disruption in the coming days due to water mains works.

As part of the National Leakage Reduction Programme, mains repair works may cause supply disruptions to Mountmellick Rd, Mountrath Rd, Kyleclonhobert, Ballyhyland, Ballytegan, Gorteen, Maryborough, Knockmay, Portlaoise and surrounding areas, Irish Water has stated.

It said a traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of the works which are scheduled to take place from 11pm on Thursday, June 9 until 3am on Friday, June 10.

Irish Water is recommending that customers allow between two and hours after the estimated restoration time for supplies to fully return.

Customers can check the Irish Water website using following reference number for an update: LAO0004870

Elsewhere in Portlaoise, leak detection works may cause supply disruptions in Kilminchy and surrounding areas. These works are scheduled to take place from midnight until 4am on Friday, June 10.

Again, Irish Water recommends allowing two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for supplies to fully return. The reference number to search for an update on Irish Water’s website in relation to these works is: LAO00048701