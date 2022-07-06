Laois pub applies to retain beer garden

106 Main Street, Portlaoise
Permission has been sought to retain a smoking shelter and beer garden at the rear of a Portlaoise pub.
The application to “retain the beer garden and smoking shelter constructed in rear garden, together with covered access from lounge to garden at rear of 106 Main Street, Portlaoise, a protected structure” was lodged with Laois County Council by Liam Browne.
A decision on the application is due to be made by the end of August.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.