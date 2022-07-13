Search

13 Jul 2022

Another Portlaoise Lotto player wins big

Tipperary has a new millionaire as Daily Million ticket worth €1 Million sold in Roscrea

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

13 Jul 2022 10:46 AM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A second Portlaoise lotto player has hit the jackpot this week winning €500,000 in the EuroMillions Plus draw last night.

It's the second jackpot win in Laois in as many days. The win in midweek draw comes just two days after a Portlaoise player won €1 million in the Daily Millions on Sunday. 

The latest winning EuroMillions Plus ticket was sold at Gala in Grattan Street, Portlaoise. 

The winning Lotto Plus numbers in this evenings draw were 13, 15, 33, 34 and 40. There was no winner of the main EuroMillions jackpot. The numbers drawn were 14, 18, 24, 25 and 50. The lucky stars were 6 and 11.

The Daily Million player who won the top prize of €1 million on Sunday bought their ticket in Tesco Portlaoise.  

The winning numbers in Daily Million draw on Sunday, July 10 at 2pm were: 02, 05, 13, 19, 28, 35 and the bonus was 17.  The winner has become the 22nd National Lottery millionaire of 2022.

