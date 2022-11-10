IN PICTURES: Portlaoise community shows pride in its place

The community of Knockmay was honoured by a reception in Laois County Council on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 in recognition of all the wonderful work done by the residents groups in the Portlaoise area.
Laois County Council's Estate Management Section ran a Competition for Best kept Garden in the six estates in the Knockmay area. TO READ MORE SEE BELOW PICTURE of the Brophy Family of Clonrooske View. To see more pictures tap NEXT or ARROW.
CEO John Mulholland congratulated all the winners and in particular the residents groups for their dedication and hard work in implementing the significant changes that are visible in the Knockmay area.
Cathaoirleach Thomasina O’Connell together with Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley, Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald and Deputy Brian Stanley presented prizes to the winners and certificates to each of the residents groups.
A special presentation was made to Joan Bolger Manager of Portlaoise Family Resource Centre in recognition for all the support given by Joan and her staff to the community in Knockmay and Laois County Council.
