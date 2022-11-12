Representative body for soldiers plans offices in Portlaoise

A representative body for members of the Defence Forces has applied for planning permission for offices in Laois
Permanent Defence Forces Other Ranks Representative Association(PDFORRA), which represents and pursue the interests of enlisted personnel serving full-time in the Irish Army, Naval Service and Air Corps applied for permission to change a house into offices in Portlaoise.
They lodged a planning application with Laois County Council seeking “change of use from dwelling house garage and gymnasium granted under plg file 04/933 to offices with ancillary welfare facilities, car parking spaces and all associated site works” at a property on the Dublin Road in Portlaoise.
The planning application was lodged on October 26 and the council are expected to make a decision on the plans on December 20.
Camross Comhaltas U15 group who participated in the Leinster Fleadh held during 2022 in Portlaoise. Pic: Denis Byrne
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.