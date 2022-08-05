TRANSFER UPDATE: Republic of Ireland and Brighton defender completes loan move to Fulham

Republic of Ireland defender Shane Duffy has completed a loan transfer to Fulham from Brighton. PIC: Sportsfile
Republic of Ireland defender Shane Duffy has completed a loan transfer to Fulham from Brighton.
The colossal centre-half, who appeared 18 times for the Seagulls in the Premier League last season, has signed a season-long loan deal with recently promoted Fulham in search for more first team football.
Duffy said: “I’m delighted. It’s a really exciting challenge for me and the Club, one I’m really looking forward to.”
The 30-year-old has been capped 55 times for the Irish national team to date and played in three of the four UEFA Nations League fixtures in June.
