One of Laois' best known pubs, the Pint O'Port is coming up for auction

Matt Dunne RICS SCSI, one of the leading Auctioneers in the midlands, is mystified about the lack of interest right now in the licenced trade.

Why would a young couple subject themselves to spending three to four hours on a daily commute to Dublin, to sit behind a computer when they could have an alternative "self-employed" life!

The Pint O' Port for example is one of Portarlington towns’ finest pubs. It has a beautiful bar/lounge snug, four en suite bedrooms and a walled in garden. It is fully equipped and and enjoys a reasonable turnover. There is ample car parking in the area and densely populated estates within a short stroll. Furthermore, the train station with its 37 trains daily to and from Dublin, is only a 10-minute walk.

Matt Dunne states, "I have been trying to sell this pub for the last five months and I can’t believe it’s not sold!. It doesn’t have to be run the old traditional way. There is fantastic potential for craft beers, coffee bars, tapas bars etc."

Portarlington town is one of the fastest growing towns’ in Ireland and its less than an hour from Dublin. It is going to public auction on Tuesday, May 14 with a reserve of €150,000 so somebody is going to bag a bargain! Remember a new 3 bed semi in Monasterevin 4 miles away is selling for €250,000.

For an appointment contact 057 86 23349 or info@mattdunne.ie