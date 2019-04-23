Matt Dunne is selling this beautiful cottage in Laois

Matt Dunne & Associates RICS SCSI has been instructed by representatives of the late Ann Moore to sell her bungalow at Coolbanagher, Emo.

A beautiful 1,400 square foot, four bed bungalow on 1.16 acres, it is close to Shaen Hospital and five miles from Portlaoise town centre. The area is a quiet country location with convenient access to the M7 motorway and train station.

The bungalow was constructed in 1968 with traditional brick/block and tiled roof. The house has upvc double glazed windows throughout and has oil fired central heating.

There is a large living room with a dining area off it. The kitchen/breakfast area features a Stanley oil fired range. There is a master bedroom en suite, with three other double bedrooms and separate bathroom.

The property is in excellent condition throughout with vacant possession four weeks after the auction. Outside, there is ample parking area with a manicured lawn, and a garden with mature shrubs.

It is less than an hour from Dublin, 20 minutes from Newbridge. The disclosed reserve is €180,000. The title is freehold.