Matt Dunne selling land by public auction in Kildare

Matt Dunne & Associates RICS SCSI, one of the leading auctioneers in the midlands is putting an 8.5 acre field close to Mylerstown Cross, Naas, county Kildare for sale.

The sale is by public auction on Tuesday, May 14 at 3pm in The Heritage Hotel in Killenard.

The field is all in grass and requires some reclamation but it has extensive road frontage onto the main Naas road. The land is ideal for one or two once off houses subject to obtaining planning permission from Kildare County Council.

Mains water and electricity are close by. The property is four miles from Naas, nine miles from Clane, nine miles from Newbridge. The disclosed reserve is €75,000/€8,800 per acre.

Maps etc from Matt Dunne RICS SCSI 057 86 23349 info@mattdunne.ie