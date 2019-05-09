Cloneyhurke House is a period gem with superb farm facilities

Matt Dunne is selling this magnificent period home with suberb farm facilities on 56.24 acres of gardens and grounds with grazing lands.

Cloneyhurke House is located in a majetic setting just outside Portarlington. The House was built about 250 years ago in a private setting with a railed avenue leading to the residence. Mature trees surround the residence. The property can be accessed through the main entrance.

The entrance boasts decorative cast iron double gates, flanked by railings on a limestone plinth wall and terminating in limestone piers, or from the agricultural entrance that leads directly into the farm.

The House itself is entered by a granite staircase at the front door which leads into an impressive entrance hall with wooden flooring, high ceilings and feature staircase. To both sides of the hall are two formal rooms that have wooden flooring and marble fireplaces, with the dining room to the left having dual aspect allowing for plenty of light and magnificent views over the surrounding countryside.

Following on through the entrance hall is the lounge replicating the same wonderful features as the dining room. A family bathroom is located to the rear of the residence.

A few steps up the stairs on the return is the first guest bedroom with high ceilings, fireplace and views over the courtyard. There is a single bedroom to the rear that would also be suitable for a games room or study. On the first floor, there are four double bedrooms with a single room to the front. All the rooms are complete with high ceilings, wooden floors and fireplaces.

The lower ground floor is where the heart of the home is with its kitchen and dining and living space. This has a wonderful country style to it and is excellent for everyday living.

The lounge has a solid wooden burning stove and tiled floors, while the kitchen has a good range of high and low level units and access to the outside courtyard. There is a large boiler room with excellent storage with a utility room to the rear.

Outside the courtyard is entered through a magnificent archway. The courtyard has been renovated to an exceptional standard, with suberb stonework and craftsmanship. The sheds have also been renovated to the same standard, complete with concrete floors. The large storage shed is currently being used as a showroom.

On the first floor, the coach house mirrors equal superb quality and could be used for a number of commercial uses or as guest accommodation, subject to planning permission.

The lands are of excellent quality and have bred renowned horses and have great facilities for both cattle and horses. An American barn offers eight loose boxes and a large storage area for hay and machinery. A cattle crush is located to the side of the barn with a concrete area. The lands comprise 56.24 acres, with mature boundaries, and are suitable for a number of uses, including tillage and grazing.

The property is for sale by private treaty and viewing is by private appointment only. The property is guided at €750,000 and the sale has been described as a rare opportunity to acquire a piece of history.

For further details contact Matt Dunne, Main Street Portarlington at 057 86 23349 or email at info@mattdunne.ie or check www.mattdunne.ie