Two storey commercial building for public auction

Matt Dunne Auctioneer has been instructed on behalf of a receiver to sell a modern 3,800 sq.ft two storey commercial building in Cloneygown village.

The building, constructed to a very high standard with brethren slabs and concrete stairs would have cost €500,000 to build back in 2006 but now must be sold, and has a reserve of only €175,000.

The building comprises of four one bed apartments on the first floor and two commercial units on the ground floor that can easily be converted into two two bedroomed apartments. "It is the residential sector that most opportunity lies in and where there is greatest demand," states Matt Dunne.

The property stands on half an acre and has ample car parking.

The property is for sale by public auction in the Heritage Hotel Killenard on Wednesday, July 24 can be inspected at any time through the sole selling agent - Matt Dunne & Associates RICS SCSI – info@mattdunne.ie 057-86-23349