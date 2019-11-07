Sponsored Content
PROPERTY: Bellingham in Portlaoise has a great variety of homes
The Aoife, one of the house types available
Bellingham, Portlaoise, County Laois features a beautiful choice of homes from €165,000.
Check out some of the choice of homes and links to each below.
THE JUNE, 3 BEDROOM HOME link: onshomes.ie/the-joan/
THE CHARLOTTE, 2 BEDROOM HOME onsireland.ie/the-charolette/
THE LAURA, 4 BEDROOM HOME onshomes.ie/the-laura/
THE KAREN, 3 BEDROOM HOME onshomes.ie/the-karen/
THE AOIFE, 4 BEDROOM HOME onshomes.ie/the-aoife/
THE HOLLY, 3 BEDROOM HOME link: onshomes.ie/3580-2/
THE PATRICE, 4 BEDROOM HOME onshomes.ie/the-patrice/
THE JOAN, 3 BEDROOM HOME onshomes.ie/the-joan-2/
3 Double bedroom family home
OWN YOUR OWN HOME
Monthly mortgage repayments €670.84
Monthly Rental Price €1,150
5% Deposit with Help to Buy scheme €9,750
Annual savings €5,750
Many people who have been renting homes have decided to purchase a newly refurbished home in Bellingham.
ONS HOMES MAKES IT EASIER TO OWN YOUR OWN HOME.
CONTACT MELISSA : 057 86 43567
EMAIL : melissaonssales@gmail.com
O.N.S. Ireland, Barrowbank, Portlaoise, Co.Offaly
T: 057 86 43567
www.onshomes.ie
