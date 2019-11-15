RTÉ wants to help you to bag a bargain home in new property series

Irish Instagram sensation Maggie Molloy of @cheapirishhouses is taking her property-hunting skills to the next level in a new property television series for RTÉ.

Maggie bought her own house in Tipperary, which has nine outbuildings and an acre of land, for an incredible €80,000. Her mortgage is less than €300 a month. That's about €10 a day!

People just couldn't believe her story so Maggie started her Instagram account @cheapirishhouses less than a year ago to help others to find similar property bargains. Today she has over 30,000 followers.

In this new series Maggie will use her house-hunting skills to help buyers own their very own piece of the Irish countryside. Maggie is looking for buyers with an open mind who are not afraid of a bit of work. In return she will reveal the kind of properties people would never have thought were within their reach. Properties oozing with charm, in picturesque locations, with plenty of outdoor space. All at jaw dropping prices.

To apply to take part in the show click here