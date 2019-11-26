Laois doctor plans new housing development beside clinic

A Portlaoise doctor is in the process of applying to build more than 50 new homes near his practice.

Dr David Booth intends to apply for planning permission to build the 55 unit residential development on a site beside the Cedar Clinic off the town's Mountmellick Road.

The project includes a mix of semi-detached, detached and terraced houses. There is also a plan to build three three-storey apartment blocks containing 15 two-bedroom apartments and three one-bedroom apartments.

The proposed development will be accessed from the existing roundabout along the Portlaoise to Mountmellick and Tullamore N80.

The project is the latest in a string of new housebuilding projects either under construction or in the pipeline in Portlaoise.