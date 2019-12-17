Christmas gift idea? Bargain Portlaoise house going cheap

A derelict house close to Portlaoise town is going for a song this winter.

The two-bedroom semi-detached cottage is in Rathleague, a quiet rural residential area 4km from Portlaoise town centre, and close to Portlaoise GAA, schools and the M7 motorway.

It is derelict and in need of total renovation. There is no septic tank on site or mains sewage connection. However it is on sale for just €60,000.

The auctioneer is Hume auctioneers from Portlaoise.