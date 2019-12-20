Planning sought for new 91 home development in Portlaoise

A planning application has been lodged to build a major new housing development in Portlaoise.

Applicant Bircrest Ltd is seeking to build 91 homes on a 8.9 acre (3.594Ha) site at Summerhill.

The site is bounded to the north by Summerhill Lane, to the south and west by the Portlaoise Southern Circular Road and to the east by the rear gardens of dwellings along Summerhill Lane.

It is to have 63 two-storey semi-detached and detached dwellings, and 28 apartments.

The houses consist of 18 4 -bedroom houses, 44 3 -bedroom houses and one 2-bedroom house.

The 28 apartments are planned in 2 three storey blocks of 14 one bedroom apartments and 14 three bedroom apartments. Permission is also sought for ancillary car-parking spaces, cycle parking, pedestrian accesses, hard and soft landscaping, bin storage, boundary treatments, a sub-station, solar panels, and all associated site development works above and below ground.

The application can be viewed at Laois County Council's offices or website www.laois.ie

It was lodged on Thursday December 19. A decision is due by February 21 2020.