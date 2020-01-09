No market for high rise apartments in Laois says council

There is no appetite to build high rise apartment blocks in Laois, according to Laois County Council.

Senior Planner Angela McEvoy says there is no market demand.

“The viability still isn’t there outside Dublin. You can take your pick of four or five storey apartments. But after that I don’t think the market is going to respond,” she said at the December council meeting.

The Cathaoirleach Cllr Willie Aird claimed that developers all now want to build apartments.

“I see a huge change in attitude of developers. It seems to me that planners are pushing for high rise. I certainly will not see a repeat in Portlaoise of what happened in Fairgreen. Pallets between houses, that was the policy, now they have to be replaced with walls. It is important we give people the opportunity to tell us. There are the people who are going to live in these high rise apartments. This is a change in direction for us. We are walking into the unknown,” he said.

He asked what was the green space ratio for apartments. Ms McEvoy said that the county development plan, now up for public consultation, will include such updated guidelines.

“10% of the overall area has to be open space,” she said.