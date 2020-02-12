Nearly €160 million worth of property sold in 'commuter county' Laois

The sale of Lisbigney Farm in Abbeyleix was the largest one-off property transaction recorded in Laois last year.

Data from the Property Price Register, analysed by property website MyHome.ie, shows that the farm sold for €600,000 in February although the total selling price may be much more given the register only accounts for the residential element and a small quantity of land.

Other large one-off sales included Ballintogher Stud which sold for €580,000 in November, a house Coote Terrace on Coote Street in Portlaoise, which sold for €550,000 in January, a 5 bed detached house in Killenard, which sold for €510,000 in November and a townhouse at the Heritage Golf and Spa Resort in Killenard, which sold for €500,000 in November.

As of the Property Price Register update of February 5th, nearly €157.9 million had been spent on property last year in Laois.

There were 898 sales recorded as of that date, which has 7.4% up on the 2018 sales total of 836.

Angela Keegan, Managing Director of MyHome.ie, said that the analysis confirmed a trend of significant activity in commuter counties. “We knew from our analysis of the Property Price Register for the first half of 2019 that activity in commuter counties was sharply rising, and our analysis this time round proves that this trend continued throughout the year.

“The affordability of properties in the counties around Dublin is proving to be extremely popular especially with first-time buyers who are constrained due to the Central Bank’s mortgage lending rules. It is good to see new building starts in these counties have also continued, bringing more homes on the market where they are badly needed.”