€1 million worth of Portlaoise pub property on the market

Two popular nightspots are on the market in Portlaoise at a total market value of €1 million.

Artis Real Estate has listed the Coppers nightclub located at 16 /17 Market Square for sale at a guide price of €600,000.

The estate agents say the property is on a 20 years lease to Bradpower Ltd trading as Coppers and the lease expires in 2027. They say the tenants are not affected. It says the current rent is eserved €120,000 per anum. The lease provides for upwards only rent reviews every five years.

Artis say the 13,401 sq ft property is laid out as a traditional pub with a large beer garden having a capacity for up to 800 people.

Before being put on the market by its current owners, Coppers was previously owned by the Keegan family. It was known for a time as the Manhattan Mixer when it was jointly run by Laois and Portlaoise Gaelic footballer Kieran Lillis. It was renamed Coppers in the past year after he moved to Lillies on Main St.

The second property listed for sale separately by Artis is the nearby pub - The Welcome Inn. Comprising a public house and four-bedroom apartment, it is on the market for €400,000.

Artis say the tenancy of the 4,331 sq ft premises is not affected. The rent is reserved €52,000 per annum.

Richard O'Neill of Artis is handling the sale. He said both properties had been put on the market in the last week of February and have already attracted a lot of interest from potential buyers.