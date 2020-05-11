Planning sought for apartments on site of car showroom in Laois

A planning application has been lodged with Laois County Council to build new apartment blocks in a Laois town.

Applicant Enda ryan is seeking to construct the development at O'Moore Street, Mountmellick.

It is on the site of a modern vacant car showroom that more recently was a hardware shop. The application seeks to demolish the showrooms and replace with four apartment blocks.

The application seeks to demolish an existing two storey with part single storey commercial building and construct four three storey buildings (A,B,C,D).

Block A to have one ground floor retail unit, one 2 bed apartment at first floor level and one 2 bedroom apartment at second level.

Block B is to have six 2 bed apartments (two at ground floor, two at first floor and two at second floor).

Block C is to have six 2 bed apartments (two at ground floor, two at first floor and two at second floor).

Block D is the largest, with 12 two bedroom apartments (four at ground floor, four at first floor and four at second floor); associated bin and bicycle stores, connection to public foul sewer, car parking, landscaping and all associated site works,



The development Address is O'Moore Street, Mountmellick, Co. Laois, R32 HN44, shown below.

A decision by Laois County Council planners is due by June 25 2020.