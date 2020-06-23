Is this the cheapest cottage in Ireland? Going under the hammer in 48 hours

This detached three bedroom house with a guide price of €15,000 could be the cheapest house in Ireland at the moment.

Mounthall Cottage in Co Donegal, which requires refurbishment, has a gross floor area of approximately 133 sq. m (1,431 sq. ft).

For more photos and information here n the BidX1 website.



It's located near Killygordon village which is 7km east of Ballybofey and approximately 26km south east of Letterkenny.

The property is going under the hammer in the BidX1 online auction on Thursday morning.

Local amenities include Dromore National School, Gleneely National School & St Patrick's Catholic Church. Further amenities can be found in Stranorlar situated approximately 7.7km away.

The single storey property has a southwest facing garden.

The home is laid out in a Hallway, Kitchen, Living room, Bedroom 1- Double (en suite), Bedroom 2- Double, Bedroom 3- Single and Bathroom.