Staycationing in Ireland? Look no further than this stunning Airbnb boathouse overlooking Lough Derg

As the country emerges from lockdown, staycationing has become the new trend for what remains of the summer months with people on the lookout to uncover some of Ireland's hidden gems.

Airbnb has fast become the go-to website for short term breaks, and this stunning boathouse in Co Clare is one of many short term getaways available for a much-deserved break within Ireland.

The boathouse, Pops Dream, is set overlooking Lough Derg in Co. Clare and is described by owner Barry as a "small slice of paradise on the sunny side of Lough Derg".

The house is self-contained with a full kitchen, bathroom and mezzanine bed. The property boasts a private veranda with seating for two people, and there's also and a small BBQ for that authentic cabin feel.

If you're looking to get away from the day-to-day grind to relax and unwind after a particularly stressful few months, look no further than this one-bedroom idyllic property with more than its fair share of scenic views in a truly unique setting.

