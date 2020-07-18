PROPERTY WATCH: This five bedroom house is up for sale with a remarkably low price

While it may be in need of refurbishment, this large five bedroom house in Offaly is up for sale for a remarkably low price.

The house at 8 Heather Grove , Clara is on the market with a price tag of just €65,000.

As well as five bedrooms, it three bathrooms, office, TV room and large kitchen-dining area

It is situated on a quiet street location in a residential neighbourhood close to all local amenities.

The descriptions says it is in need of refurbishment but is otherwise in 'good condition'.

See more pictures below from inside the house.

