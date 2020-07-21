How would you like to own a cottage overlooking a harbour in the heart of a Donegal Gaeltacht?

How would you like to wake to the call of the seagulls and the smell of the salt sea air from the comfort of a charming stone-built cottage?

Steeped in history, Pier Cottage dates back to the 1830's and has come onto the open market.

The cottage is located on the Bunbeg Harbour in the heart of a picturesque Donegal Gaeltacht.

The cottage has been lovingly maintained, upgraded and cared for by its current owners and overlooks the Clady River and Loughlin Island.

The harbour dates back to the late 1830's when it was developed by Lord George Hill, in Penal times, to encourage fishing activity. By the 1890's Bunbeg was a thriving harbour landing catches of lobster, crab, herring and mackerel which were transported overseas to London.

The harbour remains busy today with the growing of oysters in the adjacent bay and the catching of Wild salmon on the nearby River Clady. Fishing trips are available to nearby Tory and Arranmore Island.

Three Spanish Armada Galleon shipwrecks lie off the Harbour which perished in a sudden storm in 1588 offering a haven for divers. Those who love all traditions and past-times affiliated with the sea can enjoy launching their own boats from the pier.

Visitors and locals can enjoy sandy beaches, lake and sea fishing/angling, boating, mountaineering on Errigal and Muckish Mountains, hiking and so much more.

Golf is available nearby at Magheragallon, Cruit Island and Dunfanaghy.

Letterkenny, the principal town of County Donegal with extensive shopping facilities/amenities is situated within 50 minutes drive, whilst the extensive facilities of Derry City. Donegal Airport is within 15 minutes drive, with twice-daily flights to and from Dublin Airport and flights to Glasgow.

Pier cottage is on the market at a cost of €220,000. Eircode: F92 W2W6.

For more information and to see inside this house, please click here.