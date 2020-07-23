Interested? Huge country house in 'total disrepair' to go under the hammer

A country house situated in Tipperary built around 1850 is to go under the hammer and is looking for bids over €90,000.

This is a listed property comprising of a detached, three-bay, two-storey, country house built c. 1850. The house has fallen into total disrepair and is now in need of extensive restoration.

The lands comprise four acres of good agricultural land with extensive road frontage and surrounds the residence. Selection of old stone sheds and haybarn and remnants of walled-in kitchen garden and orchard.

TO VIEW OR MAKE A BID - Contact P.J. Broderick & Co. Auctioneers on 0504 22811 or visit www.munsterpropertyauction.ie

View the full ad here.